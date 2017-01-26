Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Dean’s List

• Elizabethtown (Pennsylvania) College students whose outstanding academic performances have earned them the recognition of being included on the fall dean’s list include: Megan Kane, Melissa Spencer and Alyssa Vielee, all of South AbingtonTownship.

• Tyler Zimmerman of Clarks Green was named to the dean’s list at Liberty University.

Scott Township Memorial

The Scott Township Veterans Memorial Committee continues to take memorial brick orders. However, if anyone wishes to have a brick installed for Memorial Day, (May 29), the bricks must be ordered by Wednesday, March 1. Brick order blanks are available from any committee person, at the township building, or at scotttownship.org. Call 570-587-3120 or 570-254- 6783 for more information.

U of S’s Brain Bee

The 18th annual Northeast Pennsylvania Brain Bee for high school students will be held at the University of Scranton on Saturday, Feb. 4 (snow date Saturday, Feb. 11). The competition, for students in grades nine through 12, will begin at 1 p.m. in the Loyola Science Center on campus.

Sponsored by the Neuroscience Program at the University and the Scranton Neuroscience Society, the Brain Bee is offered free of charge, however, registration is required to participate. The registration deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The competition encourages high school students to study the brain and how it relates to intelligence, memory, emotions, sensations, movements, stress, aging, sleep and brain disorders.

For more information or to register online, visit sites.google.com/site/nepabrainbee, call 570-941-4324 or email robert.waldeck@scranton.edu.

Community Singers

The Wally Gordon Community Singers will accept new members for the 2017 spring season. Membership is open to high school and adult singers for $20 per semester, which includes the cost of musical scores. There are no auditions required. Rehearsals are on Tuesdays, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway and will begin on Jan. 31. For more information, call 570-561-6005 or visit the Facebook page.