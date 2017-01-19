Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Gold Rush Gala for AH

Middle School

Abington Heights Middle School PTA will host its second annual Gold Rush Gala on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m. at Montdale Country Club in Scott Township.

Tickets are $35, wihich includes dinner, two hours of drinks, and a few raffle tickets to get started. To see a sampling of some of the incredible prizes to be won, check out the Facebook event page: Abington Heights Middle School PTA Gold Rush Gala. More than 200 baskets will be raffled off

The Gold Rush Gala is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Middle School PTA. All proceeds from the event go back to the students by supporting many programs and activities in the school. This year, updates to the multipurpose gym are a major focus.

The event is open for anyone over the age of 21 to attend. Tickets are available on a first-come-first-served basis and can be purchased at the door, online at: eventbrite.com/e/gold-rush- gala-tickets- 29412064276, or by calling 570-878- 9642.

Baseball/Softball Signups

Christy Mathewson Little League baseball and softball signups will be held — for players residing in Clinton Township, Dalton, Factoryville, Fleetville, LaPlume, Nicholson and West Abington — at the Lackawanna Trail Elementary Center, Factoryville, on the following dates: Tuesday, Jan. 31, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 4, 1-3 p.m.; and Thursday, Feb. 9, 6-8 p.m. For more information, call 570-563-0223.

Players residing in Lake Winola, Falls Township and Overfield Twp. should sign up at the Lake Winola Fire Hall, the same dates and times.

‘Terra Nova’

Actors Circle will present the Northeast Pennsylvania premiere of the Obie Award-winning play, “Terra Nova” at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road in Scranton. Show dates are Thursdays through Saturdays, Feb. 2-4 and 9-11, at 8 p.m. and Sundays, Feb. 5 and 12, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12; $10 for seniors; $8 for students. (Tickets for the Thursday, Feb. 2 preview show are $8; $6 for students.) Call 570-342-9707, or email to tickets@actorscircle.com. Visit on facebook, or actorscircle.com.

The play is the story of first expeditions to the South Pole.

Dean’s List

Students at Lehigh University attained dean’s list in fall 2016. Among them were Evan Eckersley of Clarks Summit and Evan Sandercock of Dalton.

• The University of Rhode Island announced that 5,401 students qualified for the fall dean’s list. Among them was Salvatore Michael Bulzoni of Clarks Summit.

• Andrei Svistunov of South Abington Township has been named to the fall dean’s list at Buffalo State.

President’s List

Richard Pollock of Dalton has been named to the Mansfield University President’s List for the fall semester.

Honor Society

Clarks Summit native Rachel Smertz, a clinical health studies student at Ithaca College, was inducted into the Oracle Honor Society. Founded in 1928, the society recognizes academic excellence. Sonography Graduate

Eight students from Lackawanna College’s Diagnostic Medical Sonography program graduated in December and will receive board certification from the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography. Among them was Alyssa Dikeman of Clarks Summit.

Sewing Club

The Glenburn 4-H Sewing Club is taking registrations for youth to sign up for 4-H textile science projects. In 4-H, members learn basic clothing construction skills to complete a garment of their choice, according to their experience and interest. Leaders accept all levels of experience from beginners to advanced youngsters. Boys and girls, ages 8–19, are encouraged to register by calling 570-563- 1369.