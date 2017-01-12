Article Tools Font size – + Share This



White House Honor

Keystone College has been recognized for its participation in the White House Healthy Campus Challenge health insurance campaign and will attend a ceremony at the White House.

In November and December, the college hosted several information sessions on campus to help local residents learn more about the federal health insurance marketplace. .

The goal of the program was to help educate the Keystone community and the public on the importance of acquiring health insurance for individuals and families who do not currently have it through employers or other sources.

As a result of those initiatives, Keystone has been invited to participate in Campus Challenge Day at the White House on Friday, Jan. 13.

“It’s really an honor to be invited to the White House to participate in Campus Challenge Day,” said Keystone Director of Health Services Jessica Koscelnak. “Keystone came together as a community to help spread the word about the importance of health insurance.”

Tree Collection

Holiday tree collection in South Abington Township will be Saturday, Jan. 14. Have trees only (no bags) at curbside the night before.

Preschool Open House

Trinity Early Learning Center at Trinity Lutheran Church, 205 W. Grove St. in Clarks Summit, will host an open house on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 5-7 p.m. for their preschool programs: a two-day-a-week program for 3-year-olds and a three-day-a-week 4-year-old program, as well as a three-, four- or five-day a week kindergarten readiness program for 5-year-olds. Call 570-586-5590 or 570-587-1088 for more information.

Fly-Fishing Classes

The Keystone College Environmental Education Institute (KCEEI) in LaPlume, will offer a series of hands-on field courses that are now open to interested community members who are age 16 and older.

The first in the series is Introduction to Fly-fishing, which is a sport that can be enjoyed by anyone interested in spending time outdoors. The course is suitable for those with no experience in fly-fishing, as well as those looking to refresh or improve their skills. The workshop will be for six consecutive Saturdays, beginning Jan. 28, 10 a.m. to noon. It includes a combination of classroom instruction and hands-on demonstration, with ample time provided for casting practice. The non-credit registration fee is $115, which includes all supplies.

Other KCEEI spring semester offerings include Understanding and Managing Lyme Disease and Introduction to Spring Beekeeping. For more information, email sharon.burke@keystone.edu or at (570) 575-3927.

Dean’s List

• A total of 370 Lackawanna College students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester. Local students included: Jake G. Arnold of Dalton, Garett M. Button of Clarks Green, Colin J. Dietz of South Abington Township, Anne M. Keib of Clarks Summit, Vanessa L. Lempicky of North Abington Township. Jarret J. Rinkunas of Clarks Summit, Alyssa L. Walker of Dalton and Danielle A. Zeplin of Clarks Summit.

• More than 1,650 students have been named to the Fall 2016 dean’s list at Kutztown University. Local students included: Andrew K. Barren of Dalton, Kathleen M. Jaeger of Dalton, Holly Lois LaCapra of Waverly Township, Erin Schumacher of South Abington Township, Kevin Charles Schumacher of South Abington Township and Maria Rose Sunick of South Abington Township.

• Ceilia Severini of Clarks Summit was named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University during the fall semester of the 2016-17 academic year.

President’s List

Lackawanna College has recognized the 200 students named to its President’s List for academic excellence during the fall semester. Local students included: Rosalinda Amet of Clarks Summit, Alyssa K. Dikeman of Clarks Summit, Michael L. Foley of South Abington Township, Bianca C. Montes of Clarks Summit and Jack Quinn of Waverly.