Send updates or additions about your Abingtons-area church to suburbanweekly@timesshamrock.com.

Bethel United Methodist, 2337 Falls Road, Dalton. Sunday service, 9:30 a.m. 570-290-1799; atompkinsa@susumc.org. Pastor is Sandy Tompkins.

Chinchilla United Methodist, 411 Layton Road: Sunday Service 10 a.m. Sunday school/teen program during Sunday service. Pastor is Don Gilchrist. 570-587-2578.

CHURCH OF THE EPIPHANY, 25 Church Hill, Glenburn Township/Dalton. Sunday 8 a.m.: spoken Holy Eucharist; 9:15 a.m. Sunday school; 10:30 a.m. Holy Eucharist with music. 570-563-1564; EpiphanyGlenburn.org; cote@epix.net.

Clarks Green Assembly of God, 204 S. Abington Road, Clarks Green. Sundays: worship services at 9 and 11 a.m., preschool church and childcare at 9 a.m., Rooted Kid, preschool church and childcare at 11 a.m. Wednesdays: Rooted Youth, young adults, adult studies, childcare at 7 p.m. Rooted Kids Sports (grades one to six) at S. Abington Park 6:30-8 p.m., June 14 to Aug. 30. Senior pastor: Dan Miller; associate/children’s pastor: Brian Mascaro. 570-586-8286, clarksgreenassembly@gmail.com, cgassembly.com.

Clarks Green United Methodist, 119 Glenburn Road. Sunday worship: 10 a.m., Sunday school during the service. Bible study: Sundays at 7 p.m.; Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Christian book study: Mondays at 7 p.m. 570-586-8946. Pastor is Rev. John Bondhus.

Clarks Summit United Methodist, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit. Sunday services: 8 and 10 a.m. (nursery care available during the 10 a.m. service). Sunday school: 9 a.m. Youth group and Bible studies classes. Email secretary1310@comcast.net. clarkssummitumc.com. Andy Weidner is pastor. 570-587-2571.

Countryside Community, 14011 Orchard Drive in Clarks Summit. Sunday school 9 a.m. Worship service Sundays, 10 a.m. Mondays: Bible study, 10 a.m. Prayer Group, 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays: Choir, 7 p.m. Thursdays: Bible study, 10 a.m. Second Tuesday of month: Warm Hugs Outreach, 9 a.m. Family game night, 6:30 p.m.. 570-587-3206. countrysideoffice@yahoo.com. countryside-church.org. Rev. Mark Terwilliger is pastor. . Common Ground, a coffeehouse worship setting, will be held on the third Thursday each month.

Crossroads, 312 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Sunday service, 10 a.m. Nursery is available. Woman’s Bible study and prayer meeting, Tuesdays, 7 p.m. Men’s meeting last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m. Jamie Overholser is lead pastor. 570-650-3784. crossroadschurchnepa.com.

Dalton United Methodist, 125 S. Turnpike Road in Dalton. Sunday school: 9:45 a.m. Sunday service: 11 a.m. The food cupboard serves the Abington area Mondays at 6 p.m. Donations of non-perishable foods are always welcome. 570-563-2789.

East Benton United Methodist, 200 Jordan Hollow Road in Dalton. Sunday worship Service 9 a.m. Adult Sunday school immediately following. Pastor is Mark E. Obrzut Sr. 570-563-2370.

Evangelical Free Bible, 431 Carbondale Road, South Abington Township. Sunday services: Prayer, 8:30 a.m.; Sunday school, 9 a.m.; worship, 10:15 a.m. Kids clubs (grades one to six): Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Youth group (grades seven-12): Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Women’s Bible study: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to noon. Men’s group: Saturdays, 7:30-9:30 a.m. Pastor is Rev. Mike Measley. 570-586-5557. office@efreebible.org. efreebible.org.

First Baptist of Abington, 1216 N. Abington Road, Waverly. Sunday worship: 11 a.m. Adult or youth Sunday school: 10 a.m. 570--587-4492.

First Presbyterian of Clarks Summit, 300 School Street, Clarks Summit. Worship service: Sunday at 10 a.m. Nursery is available. Wednesdays: 5:30 p.m. chapel choir (for young children); 6:15 p.m. The WAY Christian education program for adults and children; 7:15 p.m. teen and adult choir; 8:30 p.m. teen and adult bell choir. 570-586-6306; office@fpccs.org; fpccs.org. Rev. William G. Carter is pastor.

Grace Baptist of the Abingtons, 11 Pine Tree Drive, Dalton. Sunday service 10:30 a.m. (nursery provided). Sunday school/Bible study for all ages, 9:30 a.m. Bible study and prayer meeting, Wednesday, 7 p.m. (Youth group and children’s program at the same time.) Pastor is Ben Rust. 570-563-2206.

Heritage Baptist Church, 415 Venard Road, Clarks Summit. Sunday services 9 and 10:30 a.m. 570-587-2543. Glenn Amos is pastor. info@wearehbc.com. wearehbc.com.

Our Lady of the Abingtons, 207 Seminary Road, Dalton. Mass schedule: Saturday, 6 p.m. and Sunday, 8:30 a.m. Email: spolachurch@gmail.com www.spolachurch.weebly.com.

St. Gregory Parish, 330 N. Abington Road in Clarks Green. Weekday Mass: 7 a.m. Reconcilation 4-4:45 p.m. Saturday. Weekend Masses: 5 p.m. Saturday, 8 and 10 a.m. and noon Sunday. Rev. John M. Lapera is pastor. 570-587-4808. churchofstgreg@gmail.com.

St. Patrick, 205 Main St. in Nicholson. Mass schedule: Saturday, 4 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. Email: spolachurch@gmail.com. spolachurch.weebly.com.

Trinity Lutheran, 205 W. Grove St. in Clarks Summit. Fall worship schedule: Sunday worship services at 8:15 and 10:30. Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. Adult education at 9:30 a.m. Interim pastor is Rev. Jeffrey Bohan. office@TrinityLutheranCS. Church office: 570-587-1088. Preschool: 570-586-5590. TrinityLutheranCS.com.

Waverly Community, 101 Carbondale Road. 10 a.m. Sundays: Badge of Honor, ages 2 to 12, to help children grow in their character, understanding of the Bible and relationship with Jesus Christ. 10 a.m. Sundays: Sunday school. 11 a.m. Sundays: worship service, 7 p.m. Wednesdays: House Church. Contact the church for the location. Pastor is the Rev. James Cohen. 570-587-2280. james@waverlycommunitychurch.org.

Waverly United Methodist, 105 Church St. in Waverly. Worship service Sunday at 9 a.m. Pastor is Rev. Michelle Whitlock. 570-586-8166; waverlyumc@gmail.com.