Send updates or additions about your Abingtons-area church to suburbanweekly@timesshamrock.com.

Bethel United Methodist, 2337 Falls Road, Dalton. Sunday service, 9:30 a.m. 570-290-1799; atompkinsa@susumc.org. Pastor is Sandy Tompkins.

Chinchilla United Methodist, 411 Layton Road: Sunday Service 10 a.m. Sunday school/teen program during Sunday service. Pastor is Don Gilchrist. 570-587-2578.

CHURCH OF THE EPIPHANY,25 Church Hill, Glenburn Township/Dalton. Sunday 8 a.m.: spoken Holy Eucharist; 9:15 a.m. Sunday school; 10:30 a.m. Holy Eucharist with music. 570-563-1564; EpiphanyGlenburn.org; cote@epix.net.

Clarks Green Assembly of God,204 S Abington Road, Clarks Green. Sundays: worship services at 9 and 11 a.m., preschool church and childcare at 9 a.m., Rooted Kid, preschool church and childcare at 11 a.m. Wednesdays: Rooted Youth, young adults, adult studies, childcare at 7 p.m. Rooted Kids Sports (grades one to six) at S. Abington Park 6:30-8 p.m., June 14 to Aug. 30. Senior pastor: Dan Miller; associate/children’s pastor: Brian Mascaro. 570-586-8286, clarksgreenassembly@gmail.com, cgassembly.com.

Clarks Green United Methodist, 119 Glenburn Road. Sunday worship: 10 a.m., Sunday school during the service. Bible study: Sundays at 7 p.m.; Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Christian book study: Mondays at 7 p.m. 570-586-8946. Pastor is Rev. John Bondhus.

Clarks Summit United Methodist, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit. Sunday services: 8 and 10 a.m. (nursery care available during the 10 a.m. service). Sunday school: 9 a.m. Youth group and Bible studies classes. Email secretary1310@comcast.net. clarkssummitumc.com. Andy Weidner is pastor. 570-587-2571.

Countryside Community, 14011 Orchard Drive in Clarks Summit. Sunday school 9 a.m. Worship service Sundays, 10 a.m. Mondays: Bible study, 10 a.m. Prayer Group, 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays: Choir, 7 p.m. Thursdays: Bible study, 10 a.m. Second Tuesday of month: Warm Hugs Outreach, 9 a.m. Second Friday of the month: family game night, 6:30 p.m. 570-587-3206. countrysideoffice@yahoo.com. countryside-church.org. Rev. Mark Terwilliger is pastor.

Crossroads, 312 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Sunday service, 10 a.m. Nursery is available. Woman’s Bible study and prayer meeting, Tuesdays, 7 p.m. Men’s meeting last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m. Jamie Overholser is lead pastor. 570-650-3784. crossroadschurchnepa.com.

Dalton United Methodist, 125 S. Turnpike Road in Dalton. Sunday school: 9:45 a.m. Sunday service: 11 a.m. The food cupboard serves the Abington area Mondays at 6 p.m. Donations of non-perishable foods are always welcome.

570-563-2789.

East Benton United Methodist, 200 Jordan Hollow Road in Dalton. Sunday worship Service 9 a.m. Adult Sunday school immediately following. Pastor is Mark E. Obrzut Sr. 570-563-2370.

Evangelical Free Bible, 431 Carbondale Road, South Abington Township. Sunday services: Prayer, 8:30 a.m.; Sunday school, 9 a.m.; worship, 10:15 a.m. Kids clubs (grades one to six): Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Youth group (grades seven-12): Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Women’s Bible study: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to noon. Men’s group: Saturdays, 7:30-9:30 a.m. Pastor is Rev. Mike Measley. 570-586-5557. office@efreebible.org.

efreebible.org.

First Baptist of Abington, 1216 N. Abington Road, Waverly. Sunday worship: 11 a.m. Adult or youth Sunday school: 10 a.m. 570--587-4492.

First Presbyterian of Clarks Summit, 300 School Street, Clarks Summit. Worship service: Sunday at 10 a.m. Nursery is available. Wednesdays: 5:30 p.m. chapel choir (for young children); 6:15 p.m. The WAY Christian education program for adults and children; 7:15 p.m. teen and adult choir; 8:30 p.m. teen and adult bell choir. 570-586-6306; office@fpccs.org; fpccs.org. Rev. William G. Carter is pastor.

Grace Baptist of the Abingtons, 11 Pine Tree Drive, Dalton. Sunday service 10:30 a.m. (nursery provided). Sunday school/Bible study for all ages, 9:30 a.m. Bible study and prayer meeting, Wednesday, 7 p.m. (Youth group and children’s program at the same time.) Pastor is Ben Rust.

570-563-2206.

Heritage Baptist Church, 415 Venard Road, Clarks Summit. Sunday services 9 and 10:30 a.m. 570-587-2543. Glenn Amos is pastor. info@wearehbc.com. wearehbc.com.

Our Lady of the Abingtons, 207 Seminary Road, Dalton. Mass schedule: Saturday, 6 p.m. and Sunday, 8:30 a.m. Email: spolachurch@gmail.com www.spolachurch.weebly.com.

St. Gregory Parish, 330 N. Abington Road in Clarks Green. Weekday Mass: 7 a.m. Reconcilation 4-4:45 p.m. Saturday. Weekend Masses: 5 p.m. Saturday, 8 and 10 a.m. and noon Sunday. Rev. John M. Lapera is pastor. 570-587-4808. churchofstgreg@gmail.com.

St. Patrick, 205 Main St. in Nicholson. Mass schedule: Saturday, 4 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. Email: spolachurch@gmail.com.

spolachurch.weebly.com.

Trinity Lutheran, 205 W. Grove St. in Clarks Summit. Fall worship schedule: Sunday worship services at 8:15 and 10:30. Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. Adult education at 9:30 a.m. Interim pastor is Rev. Jeffrey Bohan. office@TrinityLutheranCS.

Church office: 570-587-1088. Preschool: 570-586-5590. TrinityLutheranCS.com.

Waverly Community, 101 Carbondale Road. 10 a.m. Sundays: Badge of Honor, ages 2 to 12, to help children grow in their character, understanding of the Bible and relationship with Jesus Christ. 10 a.m. Sundays: Sunday school. 11 a.m. Sundays: worship service, 7 p.m. Wednesdays: House Church. Contact the church for the location. Pastor is the Rev. James Cohen. 570-587-2280. james@waverlycommunitychurch.org.

Waverly United Methodist, 105 Church St. in Waverly. Worship service Sunday at 9 a.m. Pastor is Rev. Michelle Whitlock. 570-586-8166; waverlyumc@gmail.com.