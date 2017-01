Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Arcaro and Genell in Old Forge was the small business spotlighted at a recent meeting of the Lackawanna County Commissioners. The operation, a staple in the “Pizza Capital of the World,” has been a mainstay in the borough for more than 50 years.

From left: Lackawanna County Commissioner Jerry Notarianni, Angelo Genell, Commissioner Laureen A. Cummings and Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley.