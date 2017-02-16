Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Clarks Summit Senior Living, 950 Morgan Highway, will host a “What’s it Really Worth” antique appraisal on Sunday, Feb. 26, 1-3:30 p.m.

Do you have a family heirloom or special antique piece and always wondered if it’s worth anything? Caring Transitions of Scranton, one of the nation’s largest professional resources for household liquidation and relocation services, will be on site to let you know what your item is worth. Seating will be limited and there will be a limit of one item per person.

Call 570-586-8080 or email AChapin@5ssl.com to reserve your seat.

From left: Sue Chapin,Gail Ross, Lori Ligorio and Mary Frances Anderson.