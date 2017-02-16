The Great White Way is coming to the Abingtons in the form of ice sculptures. This year’s theme for the 13th annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice is “Ice, Lights, Broadway!” There will be about 50 ice sculptures, live ice carvings, music and more at the festival, which will run from Friday, Feb. 17, through Monday, Feb. 20. Admission to all the events is free, unless otherwise indicated.

“When the theme for the ice festival is chosen each year, we gear the event for all ages. Broadway shows have a nice range, from child-related ones like ‘The Lion King’ to shows for adults,” said Laura Ancherani, executive director of the Abington Business and Professional Organization, which puts on the festival every year. “I have worked on nine ice festivals. When the ice festival got its start in 2004, the goal was to bring people to the Clarks Summit community. Not much was happening at that time of year in the area and we thought it was a fun way to expose people to our community. Each year about 20,00 to 25,00 people attend the festival.”

One place to start your visit would be the welcome center, which is inside Crossroads Church, 312 S. State St. and will be open Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

And, although renovations aren’t complete, this will be a chance to get a look at the nearly finished Gathering Place, 304 South State St.

“The Gathering Place will be open for the community to get a sneak peek at what it will look like inside,” said Dori Waters, president of the board of the Gathering Place. “There will be lots of activities at the Gathering Place, including plays and dances.”

The ice festival will kick off on Friday with a Family Fun Faire held at the Gathering Place, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. DJ Jack Martin will be playing tunes. There will be storytelling with Chris Archangelo at 6:30 and 7 p.m. There will be face painting for kids and juggling performances by Rob Smith.

The festival of ice parade will travel downtown Clarks Summit on State Street, stepping off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Festival of Ice Golden Ticket scavenger hunt will also be getting under way on Friday. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is coming to Broadway, and you can join in the scavenger hunt which includes Wonka’s golden ticket. Pick up a scavenger hunt entry form at any location with an ice sculpture. Visit all nine festival of ice zones to find the golden ticket hidden in an ice sculpture in that zone. Every location has to be listed on the golden ticket in each zone to be entered into the drawing for a prize. Completed entry forms can be dropped off before 5 p.m. on Monday, at any festival of participating Ice Fest locations.

There will be lots of prizes to win, including:

• A stuffed stagecoach horse courtesy of Wells Fargo Bank;

• five movie prize packs, each containing two movie passes, candy & popcorn courtesy of the Dietrich Theatre;

• three ice cream cake gift certificates courtesy of Mannings Farm Dairy;

• two opening night tickets to “Cinderella at the Scranton Cultural Center courtesy of Broadway Scranton;

• a book gift basket courtesy of Abington Community Library;

• four Rail Riders tickets and gift basket courtesy of the Lackawanna County commissioners;

• $50 Stopay Candies gift card mini gift basket courtesy of Crossroads Church;

• $50 State Street Grill mini gift basket courtesy of Crossroads Church;

• Groove gift bag with hair products & gift card courtesy of Clel’s Place

• SolarLinkFR360 emergency preparedness digital radio courtesy of Citizens Savings Bank;

• free car detail certificate courtesy of Ken Pollock Volvo of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton;

• $50 cash prize courtesy of Clarks Summit Borough; and

• garden stone courtesy of Spy

Stoneworks.

Among the scheduled events (numbers refer to locations on the map:

Friday

Noon to 2 p.m.: live music at Citizens Savings Bank with Just Us duo;

1-3 p.m.: live music at Abington Community Library with Ken McGraw and Joe Cole;

2:30-3:30 p.m.: live ice carving demonstration at MetLife (#33);

3:30-4:30 p.m.: live ice carving demonstration at Toyota of Scranton (#31);

5-6 p.m.: live ice carving demonstration at Crystal Cabin Fever (#12);

5-7 p.m.: live music at Golden Coast with Tom Rogo;

5:30-7 p.m. complimentary trolley tour of the festival; on/off stops along the way will be at Everything Natural, Depot Street and the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit.

6-8 p.m.: art show with Northeast Photography Club at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit;

Saturday

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: live music at People’s Security Bank & Trust (#4) with Mark Woodyatt;

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Live Ice Carving Demonstration at People’s Security Bank & Trust (#4);

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Art Show with Northeast Photography Club at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit;

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Children’s Art Show with Northeast Photography Club at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit;

11:30 a.m.: caricatures by Ky Betts at The Gathering Place;

Noon to 2 p.m.: photo booth by Dynamic Duo Entertainment at The Gathering Place;

Noon to 1:30 p.m.: live ice carving demonstration at Frontier Communications (#38);

Noon to 5 p.m.: horse and carriage rides outside The Gathering Place, tickets are $3 per person, available at ABPA Booth inside the Clarks Summit borough building;

1-3 p.m.: live ice carving demonstration at Everything Natural (#15)

1-3 p.m.: live music at Everything Natural with Von Storch Project;

1-3 p.m.: live music at Clel’s Place with Mike Waskovich;

1:30 p.m.: All About Theatre special adult theatre group perform an original play at The Gathering Place;

2 p.m.: Broadway musical revue with Erin Malloy at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit;

2:30 p.m.: Jill & Gehred Wetzel Dance performance at The Gathering Place;

3:30-5 p.m.: live ice carving demonstration at Toyota of Scranton (#46);

4-5 p.m.: live ice carving demonstration at Gerrity’s (#40);

5-7 p.m.: live music at La Tonalteca with Lights Out;

5:30-7:30 p.m.: live ice carving demonstration at State Street Grill (#36).

Sunday

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Live Broadway brass with Brass Reflections at The Gathering Place;

Noon to 5 p.m.: horse and carriage rides outside The Gathering Place, tickets are $3 per person, available at ABPA Booth inside the Clarks Summit borough building;

1-3 p.m.: Drop-in children’s craft at Abington Art Studio, 208 Depot St.;

1-3 p.m.: live music at Gerrity’s Market with the Dixieland Allstars;

1-3 p.m.: live music at Everything Natural with Doreen Coleman

1:30 p.m.: All About Theatre junior actors (ages 6-12) perform an original play at The Gathering Place;

2:30 p.m. All About Theatre senior actors (ages 13-18) perform an original play at The Gathering Place;

3-5 p.m. live music at The Gathering Place with Old Man River Band; and

4 p.m. “Ice-Lights-Cabaret!” Broadway cabaret performance at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit.

Places to eat:

• Colarusso’s Cafe, 100 E. Grove St.; Friday/Saturday: 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Sunday/Monday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Special: Ice Festival buffet $10.95; $6.95 for kids; 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Chilli Cafe, inside the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, 300 School St. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Duffy’s Coffee Company, 306 S. State St. Saturday-Sunday: 7 a.m. to

5 p.m.

• Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, 831 Northern Blvd. 6 a.m.-11 a.m. and 6 p.m.-11 p.m. daily.

• La Tonalteca, 821 Northern Blvd. Friday & Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday, 11-9 p.m.

• Rosario’s Pizzeria Ristorante, 100 Highland Ave. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

• State Street Grill: 114 S. State St . Friday/Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4-10 p.m.; Sunday brunch 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 4-10 p.m.

Specials & giveaways:

• Jewelry Room: watch giveaway, stop in for details (Friday through Sunday);

• La Tonalteca: $2 off entire quesadilla menu (Friday, Sunday and Monday);

• Sanderson State Street Salon: Free hair and nail product samples (Friday and Saturday).

• Clel’s Place: Complimentary hot chocolate & peace lollipops, temporary hair tattoos, hair bands and clips (Saturday and Sunday);

• Everything Natural: Complimentary hot beverages & snacks (Saturday and Sunday);

• Frontier Communications: Complimentary refreshments, Frontier promotions and enter to win a NEST Learning Thermometer, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Outside of The Gathering Place, 304 S State St. (Saturday and Sunday)

The event is sponsored by Toyota of Scranton, Frontier Communications, Crystal Cabin Fever and Everything Natural.

Meter parking will not be enforced on Friday, Saturday and Monday (the borough normally does not write parking tickets on Sundays).