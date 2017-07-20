Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Warning: Do not read the following if you are sensitive about your landscape being picked on.

Have you started your annual summer chore of reshaping your landscape shrubs? My guess is that for homeowners who do the job themselves, there are only two categories: On the one hand, the majority might as well have a machete, and their job is to beat back their landscape jungle as quickly as possible so that they can go back to enjoying summer activities. On the other hand, the remaining few might as well be using nail clippers, as they carefully display their geometric tailoring skills — level tops, perfect curves, razor edges.

The effort required makes me wonder why we design such maintenance-heavy features into our landscapes. What started as foundation plantings — we wouldn’t want our lawns to just run up to our houses — for many homes has turned into landscape nursery palettes.

Depending on when your home was landscaped or re-landscaped, you probably find your home on the following continuum, and the continuum moves forward in time (or economics): A. Mostly lawn, small basic beds with evergreen shrubs, B. Larger beds dominated by many evergreen shrubs of various geometric shapes. C. Large beds with a mix of informal, flowering shrubs and leftover, token, geometric evergreen shrubs. There are many permutations of this basic evolution, and we can, of course add the evolutionary (or devolutionary) pinnacle: D. Largely wooded lot with an attempt at a retrofitted lawn. For C., I have a designer friend who calls this a “tossed salad.” For B., I have begun to call this “an assortment of cups and saucers.”

The “assortment” version requires annual shearing, usually in July alone, if you can tolerate seeing some new growth, or in June and September if you can’t stand for your shapes to get fuzzy. The “salad” version requires pruning at various times depending on the species selection.

How did we get here — with the American dream of house and yard sandwiching a labor-intensive palette informally called “the landscaping”? On the one hand, the “assortment” version is an out-of-control offshoot of the topiary impulse. On the other hand, the “salad” version is a desire for variety gone wild: “My grandparents just had boring green everywhere. Let’s plant every flowering shrub in the catalogue!” To me, both impulses have their place, but they should have their place. When, by the pendulum swings of fashion, any impulse begins to dominate, senseless, endless labor seems to be the result.

I suggest we return to the labor of function, and move away from labor as function. In our landscaping, we first should decide why we want a feature and then work to achieve and maintain that feature. This will preserve both the value of the feature and the value of the required labor.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.