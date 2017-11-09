Article Tools Font size – + Share This



On Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18 and 19, the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township, will host its 34th annual Artisans’ Marketplace, which showcases some of the area’s artisans and craftspeople and handmade, one-of-a-kind items.

All submissions undergo a jury process in order to ensure fellow artisans and visitors a high quality of craftsmanship and presentation. The committee searches for applicants who display unique talent, originality and great skill and expertise in their medium. The committee also attempts to choose a variety of vendors to balance the overall show. All work is original and includes a variety of forms and mediums in photography, painting, ceramic, jewelry design, basketry, glass, sculpture, textiles, wood and more. Patrons of the show have a wonderful opportunity to view and purchase original, American-made art.

This year’s show includes the following “returning” vendors: Duvall Leatherwork, The Barnwood Gallery, Deb Hamby Studio, Mimi’s Hooks, Distinctively Raisa, Noriko Iizuka Design, Little Red Hen Soap Factory, One of a Kind Baskets, Laurabee Studios, Second Season Mittens, Pure Suds Co., Saint’s Nicks, For the Love of Wood LLC, Angus & Oliver, Sew Happy, On & On, Handblown Glass by Kyle Lavery and Creekside Gardens.

The following vendors are new to this year’s show: Rodgers’ Nursery, Fox Hill Farm, Cole Hastings, Colley Studio, Seven 810 Fixtures, Rustic Cotton Home, Spring Hills Farm, Pittston Popcorn, Wyldflower Farms, Sally Ann Design, Traditions by Linda, Stone Fawx Studios, j. Crane: Crafted in Metal, Chickadee Studio, Libby and Liam Jewelry and Wired & Fired Designs.

In addition to the many items that will be available from the vendors, this year’s Hearth Booth will feature pottery, gnomes, ornaments, homemade dog treats, wreaths, cook books, reindeer hot chocolate mix, primitive wood houses, paper stars, handmade note cards, hand printed wrapping paper and coasters, straw ornament garland and wassail packets.

The Small Works Gallery at The Comm will be open on that Saturday and Sunday during regular show hours and will feature the winning submissions of local and regional artists. The theme of the exhibit of small works (less than 16” in any direction) is “Winter.”

A luncheon, catered by Constantino’s Catering, will be offered in the Scout Room each day of the show from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu includes vegetable minestrone; spring mix salad with apple cider vinaigrette, glazed walnuts, craisins and crumbled blue cheese; chicken salad croissant sandwiches; turkey panini’s with sharp American, baby greens and honey mustard or cranberry mayo; and mini pulled pork sandwiches with cheddar cheese and carmelized onions. Homemade desserts will be available for purchase in the Comm Bake Shop.

Hours for the Artisans’ Marketplace are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The ticket price is $5 per person and is good for admission to the show on both days. All proceeds benefit the Waverly Community House.

For more information on the Marketplace, visit “Waverly Community House” on Facebook, visit the website: waverlycomm.org or call The Comm at 570-586-8191, ext. 2.