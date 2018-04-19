Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Rev. Charles Busingye and his wife Alice are arriving from Uganda to visit friends and supporting churches in the United States. Rev. Charles will preach at Church of the Epiphany on Saturday, April 21, at 5 p.m. A pot-luck supper will follow. On Sunday, April 22, they will give a “table talk” at the First Presbyterian Church in Clarks Summit at 11:15 a.m.

Rev. and Mrs Charles founded Epiphany School, a primary school (kindergarten through grade seven) in southwest Uganda with the help of funding from the Church of the Epiphany and several other sources in the United States. The school is close to a Batwa pygmy settlement, also founded by the Busingyes because the nomadic Batwa were evicted from the rain forest when it was made into a national park. The school serves the Batwa, along with other local children. Some 250 students are enrolled; recently they have performed especially well on the Ugandan National Exams. Several students have also graduated from college.

Students from the University of Scranton travel annually to Uganda and typically spend a day with the Busingyes, playing with the school children and building a mud home at for a family at the settlement. The Busingyes are associated with Bwindi Community Hospital, founded by American Dr. Scott Kellerman, who also works with the Batwa. Scranton students learn the Batwa’s story, and discover what is being done by the Busingyes, and local leaders, to assist them.

All the above events are open to the public. For more information, call 570-563-1564.

Rev. Charles (in the middle) and his wife Alice speak with one of the teachers at the school.