The Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (NEPIRC) graduated high school students from Adventures in Advanced Manufacturing Camp at Lackawanna College.

Lackawanna College, in partnership with NEPIRC, the National Institute of Standards and the state Department of Community & Economic Development, provided a free camp to prepare high school students for careers in manufacturing.

The camp served nine students from regional high schools. Campers learned about lean manufacturing and 3-D printing, drone coding and process mapping. They also gained hands-on experience and toured manufacturing plants. Special camp sponsors included Gentex Corp. and Quadrant EPP.

NEPIRC is a private, not-for-profit corporation that provides technical and consultative services to manufacturers throughout northeastern Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania’s northern tier. NEPIRC works with manufacturing clients on consultative engagements designed to address their unique challenges and maximize their profitability. For more information about NEPIRC, visit NEPIRC.com.

From left, front row: Noah Johnson, Abington Heights High School; Samantha Domzalski, Dunmore High School; Mia Laboranti, Scranton High School; David Alunni, North Pocono High School and Michael Fedorka, Mid Valley High School.

Back row: Eric Joseph Esoda, president and CEO of NEPIRC; Ethan Auer, West Scranton High School; Hayden Krewson, Scranton High School; Nick Beardsley, ME Central School; Tristan Kwiatkowski, Pittston Area High School; and Mark Volk, president of Lackawanna College.