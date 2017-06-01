Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Waters, left, hugs her daughter Selena. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE TIMES-TRIBUNE

Dori Waters has devoted her life to helping others. She owned the Bottega in Clarks Summit and is an advocate for those who have special needs. Most recently, Waters had a vision for a community classroom in the Abingtons and The Gathering Place was created out of this vision.

She will be honored by the Abington Heights Civic League as the Woman of the Year on Monday, June 5. The event will be held at the Camelot Restaurant and Inn Clarks Summit. Waters will become the first woman to win this award.

“This award is proposed by the General Federation of Women Pennsylvania (GFWPA) to its members as a means to honor citizens as well as to increase public awareness of our organization and clubs,” said Linda Young, a member of the GFWPA board of directors and a member of the Abington Heights Civic league board of directors.

“My first thought was Dori and that she was a perfect recipient,” she said

The candidate chosen could not be a member of the Abington Heights Civic League. The reason for choosing this person could not be because of a professional or family activities. The candidate had to be someone who cared for his or her community and who works to make it a better place.

“Dori is a visionary, a dreamer, someone who sees what does not yet exist,” said Bill Carter, pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Clarks Summit. “She pursues the works of compassion and social justice. She has been a persistent advocate for inclusion with a special concern for those with special needs and disabilities.”

“I admire her tenacious support of causes and people she believes in,” said Gwen Harleman, director of Verve Vertu Art Studio in Dallas. “She helps create a unified community, showcasing talents and gifts of all members, proving we all matter and can share something of ourselves to make our lives vital and our communities strong.”

Waters and her husband Joe run a Special Olympics Riding program at their farm. Their daughter Selena has Down syndrome.

“I met Dori through the community classroom dance classes and then enrolled my daughter, who also has Down syndrome,” said Tracy Khalife, a pharmacist whose daughter participated in the riding program. “This is not only a riding program, but a time for parents of special-needs children and adults to gather and talk. Dori has been an example to my family that we can all make a difference.”

“What a worker. Dori is committed that when she sets out to do something, she accomplishes it,” said Warren Watkins of Clarks Summit. He knows Dori through the Appalachia Service project, in which the Clarks Green United Methodist Church participates. She is not a member of the church, but spearheaded many fundraisers. “She sets a high standard for all of us adults in the world of volunteerism.”

“Dori is an artist in many forms, writer, advocate, shopkeeper, promoter, community classroom developer, Gathering Place envisioner and a woman with great instincts,” said Waters’ friend Emily Rancier. “Because these instincts are fueled by a desire to make things better, more compassionate, more humane and more beautiful in her world and her community, her endeavors have been successful. You might say the development of The Gathering Place is the culmination of all her accomplishments so far. The Gathering Place exists because Dori exists.”

“Dori knew her focus from the beginning of her volunteering days and followed her intuition as well as the ideas of people who became longtime devoted friends,” said Young. “Today we have The Gathering Place. I am waiting to see what comes next.”