Hillside Park in South Abington Township, which includes Eston Wilson Lake, offers many opportunities for activities. These include fishing, sporting events, a playground, a dog park, music throughout the summer and many other things to do.

And now there is a peaceful new addition: a memory garden. The idea was dreamed up by Linda Young, who organizes the Forever Young Fishing Derby each year in memory of her late husband Lawrence “Bud” Young of Young’s Funeral Home.

She is also a member of the Abington Heights Civic League. The garden came into being when two of Bud’s friends, Eddie Morristell and Jack Cooper, passed away.

“Bud and Eddie were childhood fishing buddies,” said Young. “Jack took Bud fishing in Canada. The memory garden was a project chosen to remember anyone who passed away that had volunteered anywhere in the park, not just for the fishing derby. This is when we came up with the memory garden and all the committee were excited with the decision.”

The garden was started with the proceeds from a raffle which brought in close to $10,000. The money was used to buy the dock located at the memory garden end. In addition, some of the raffle money from each fishing derby was saved. That money was used for startup costs.

“There is no way on this earth that I could have accomplished what we’ve done if it weren’t for Ray Basalyga who is in charge of maintenance at the park,” said Young. “I only had to mention the way I wanted something to look and he would make it. He did the initial work and leveled and cleaned the lot. He laid out the garden with a can of white spray paint according to my hand-drawn diagram. He also spread the topsoil and leveled the patio and path areas.”

The rain shelter was built by Wyatt Sebring for his Eagle Scout project. The shelter was made in memory of Tom Roberts. Roberts always said, “Gottcha Covered” and was always there to help anyone in need.

Kevin ”Sawptician” Treat did two wood carvings. One is a welcome sign to the Hillside Park Memory Garden and the second one is of a blue heron. A blue heron can often be seen at the lake.

“I helped to plant and mulch,” said Cheryl O’Horo, president of the Abington Heights Civic League. “This is a great opportunity for the community to remember their loved ones.”

Pavers, either 12 or 18 inches, can be purchased in memory of a loved one. These will be engraved by the Lawrence Young Funeral Home. Benches, chairs, trees, shrubs and carvings may also be purchased to be permanently designated in a manner to be decided.

“Linda’s dream was a heartfelt one for Bud, and I wanted to support her ideas,” said friend June Burns. “Whatever needed to be done, I did it, whether it was digging holes and planting the plants or watering. It has become my routine to go to the garden and to see how things are going.”

“I think it was very important to clean up this end of the lake,” said Young. “It hadn’t been touched for a very long time. I think we have beautified the area with the memory garden and we have provided the park with a way to recognize their volunteers. All park volunteers will have an engraved paver to remember their service to the park. The memory garden is beautiful, it is quiet and peaceful and a wonderful place to sit and rest a while.”

For more information on purchasing a paver contact Young at 570-881-9641 or at 103young@comcast.net.