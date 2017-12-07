Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Two time-honored traditions of the area are back again, just in time for the festive holiday season.

The Abington Lions Club is holding its annual Santa Claus visit for children in the Abington Heights School District second grade and younger. Santa will visit homes in Clarks Summit, Clarks Green, Chinchilla, Waverly, Glenburn, Dalton and Newton areas Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 12 to 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m. There is no charge for the visit.

“The Lions Club has been doing this event for more than 50 years,” said Dave Jones, secretary Abington Lions Club. “We have visited thousands of children and now we are visiting children whose parents we visited. We are on our second and even third generations. This event draws the community together. The children are very excited for Santa’s visit and look out the window knowing Santa is coming. The child’s picture is taken in front of the Christmas tree and the child is given a small gift. Sometimes they give Santa a gift such as a cookie. It is a warm enjoyable experience.”

Visit the abingtonlions.org for more information on when and where Santa will be visiting, and registration information.

Registration forms will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 8.

The Lion’s Club asks that porch lights be left on and in case there is snow, the sidewalks are cleaned.

Meanwhile, the Clarks Green Assembly of God Church will hold its annual Live Nativity of the Abingtons on Friday, Dec. 8, at 6 and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 9, at 6 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. Bruce Leach, a church member, is the director of the performance. The event is free.

“This event has been going on for almost 20 years,” said Michael Warner, who is pastor of worship and community. “It is a community event that involves church members and members of the community. We like to keep the performance under 30 minutes so that people can come inside to get warm and meet their neighbors. It gets bigger and more-attended every year.”

The event includes authentic costumes, drama, music and special effects. There are live animals including alpacas, sheep, goats, chickens and donkeys.

There will be a post-performance celebration in the church lobby and Fellowship Hall, featuring live entertainment. Enjoy a crackling fire in the open hearth and complimentary refreshments of cookies and pastries, apple cider, hot chocolate and coffee.

You can also register to win the Abingtons Christmas giveaway. Visit the website LiveNavityOfTheAbingtons.com for gifts and details.

“For the children the performance is appealing and visual,” said Warner. “For the adults, it is a true reflection and the true meaning as to why we celebrate Christmas.”

