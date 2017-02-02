Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Above: Endless Mountains Business2Business, a network marketing group in the region, recently presented the Seven Loaves Soup Kitchen with a $1,200 donation at its meeting Friday in Factoryville.

From left: Will Burnell of Farmers Insurance, Raleigh Bloch of the soup kitchen, Victoria Ralston of Abington Spa, Tyler Emmerich of Hawk Insurance, Paul Griffing of Service Master, Mark Perucki of Perucki Electric and Dylan Grunza of the Wyoming County Press Examiner.

Below: Endless Mountains Business2Business also presented the True Friends animal shelter with a $1,200 donation at its meeting.

From left: Kevin Davis of Davis Tree Care, Dory Browning of True Friends, Brian Dietrich of Arendt’s Outdoor Services, Kellie Faigle of GEM 104, Mark Lynn of the Abington Financial Planning Group, Chris Essig of Perez DBR and Ed Shoener of HomeCare of Pennsylvania.