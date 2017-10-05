Article Tools Font size – + Share This

The First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St. in Clarks Summit, is opening its doors to the community so that the beautiful sounds of music can be heard and enjoyed by more than just regular parishioners.

The first concert of the 2017-2018 Arts at First Presbyterian season will feature two members of the music faculty at Marywood University. Brenda Leach and Katie Morell will perform on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. for an afternoon of classical music.

The concert series first got its start in 2001 as an opportunity for church members to invite their friends and community members to quality artistic events.

Brenda Leach is a nationally known organist and director of Marywood University’s Symphony Orchestra. She will perform an organ recital during the first half of the program.

Her first professional experience was in Boston where she worked as an organist, conductor and professor. She studied orchestral conducting at the St. Petersburg Conservatory of Music in Russia. Dr. Leach has performed throughout the United States, in Europe and Israel. These include St. Petersburg Grand Philharmonic Hall and Moscow Cathedral, St. Petersburg Imperial Cappella Concert Hall all in Russia, Notre Dame Cathedral Paris, Westminster Cathedral London, Washington National Cathedral Washington, D.C. and St. Patrick’s Cathedral New York City.

“I began playing the organ when I was 8 years old,” said Leach. “My family is very musical and was supportive as I grew up. As a high school student, I continued studying organ and also studied piano, violin, viola and clarinet. I also had my first experience conducting in high school when I was given the opportunity to work with ensembles in my school. Music is to share and it truly comes alive when shared with others.”

The second half features Katie Morell who is an artist and teacher in the area and plays the clarinet. She will perform Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet in A and Mackey’s Breakdown Tango. She is on the faculty of Marywood University teaching applied clarinet and select music courses. She also teaches music history at the University of Scranton and has a private studio.

“I started playing clarinet in fourth grade when I was 9 years old,” said Morell. “I also play saxophone. I think and I’d hope people enjoy listening to my music because I put everything I have into a performance. I assert all my energy, all my emotions, lots of study and lots of practice. I hope for others to feel what I try and express with the clarinet and my voice.”

“I think the concerts are popular because we offer a variety of music each season,” said John Weiss, chair of the Arts at the First Presbyterian committee. “By virtue of offering the concerts free of charge, we think we attract some audience members who are unable to attend concerts at larger or more expensive venues. We find that a number of our audience members come from rural areas where exposure to arts events such as ours is very limited. There are also a limited number of opportunities to hear professional soloists and chamber ensembles in the area and we help to fill that niche in the area’s cultural scene.”

The concert series program schedule looks like this:

• Sunday, Nov. 19, 4 p.m.: All-Church Recital featuring First Presbyterian Church musical ensembles;

• Sunday, April 8, 2018, 4 p.m. “My Spanish Heart: Jazz of Chick Corea,” featuring Bill Carter and Mark Woodyatt;

• Sunday, April 29, 2018, 4 p.m.: bluegrass band Hickory Project.

The concerts are open to the public and free of charge. A free-will offering will be taken.