Chuck Gard will be Summit Christian Academy’s supervising administrator.

Chuck Gard has assumed many roles at Summit Christian Academy. He will now take on a new one after being recently appointed supervising administrator.

He will be responsible for the school’s overall operation, with an emphasis on strengthening the focus of the ministry and creating a stronger foundation for the future. He previously worked at Geisinger Community Medical Center as a trauma case manager/discharge planner.

Gard’s education includes courses in Christian school administration from Grace Theological Seminary. He also holds degrees from Baptist Bible College (now Summit University) in religious education and from Marywood University in teaching psychology.

His son-in-law serves on the board. In the fall, Gard will have four grandchildren enrolled at the school.

The school, at 660 Griffin Pond Road in South Abington Township, offers a Biblically centered curriculum for preschool to ninth grade. Over the next three years, a grade will be added each year until they reach 12th grade.

“The approach of all subjects taught in the school is focused on the Bible and guided by God” said Gard. “God is the key word and through the Bible is how we learn God’s word.”

Gard served for eight years as a volunteer when the academy was founded, as Summit Baptist Academy, in 1974. He joined the school’s board in 1975 and became the administrator in 1976. He continued to serve in that capacity until 2000. Currently he is the business manager.

During that time, he oversaw efforts to find temporary classroom space in the area, as well as the eventual purchase of the school’s current property in 1980. The secondary building was built with volunteer labor and opened in 1982.

“I am thankful for Chuck’s influence at the school both past and present,” said Marianne Rivers, who was the acting supervising administrator and will now serve as the principal. “We were thrilled with Chuck’s appointment, and now I can concentrate on the curriculum. This is a fantastic opportunity for the school.”

“I am thrilled as a parent to see what the school is doing, and the teachers are doing a great job,” said Jean Lynott a board member and whose daughter attends the school. “The school is well-rounded and the teachers make that happen. The board is very excited about the move. This allows Marianne, who has a doctorate in curriculum, to focus on the curriculum, students and teachers. Chuck will focus on the school’s administrative needs. With his long history at the school, he brings a lot of experience to that role.”

“As a teacher and parent, I can keep an eye on every aspect of the school,” said Karla Himka, who attended the school herself when Gard was principal. She returns to teaching at the school having taught there from 1993 to 1997 and 2013 to 2015. She and her husband John graduated from the school and have a daughter attending. They also have two sons who both attended the school. She will teach third and fourth grade in the fall.

“I then can promote the school as having a positive aspect in the community,” she said.

“My goal is to seek to provide the best and highest-quality Bible-based educational opportunity to every parent,” said Gard. “The church is desiring that for their children.”

The school will hold an open house for prospective students and their families Tuesday, July 18, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.