Vendor Leslee Clapp displays her work.

Local artists and art lovers have a new place to come together in the Abingtons.

The Gathering Place Second Saturday Art Market is the latest project for the new arts and education center housed at 304 S. State Street in Clarks Summit, the site of a former firehouse. The market brings together artists of many genres with the intention of exhibiting and selling their work. It began last weekend with a special preview Friday night during the Abington Professional Business Association (APBA) block party.

“We knew we wanted to have an art gallery with a specific show — hopefully every month — for juried artists, around a specific theme. But we also felt we wanted to invite and celebrate other artists and craftspeople doing work in the area and give them a forum. Hence, the Art Market,” said Emily Rancier, vice president and board member of The Gathering Place.

“When ABPA planned a block party for the night before our very first Second Saturday Market, we said: why not open up the market the night before during the block party and be part of those festivities?” she said. “Anyone who applied to exhibit at the Market on Saturday had the option of setting up Friday night as well. Most chose to do both dates.”

Last week’s artists were Leslee Clapp, Emily & Friends, Leslie Gleason, Kristina Laurito, Susan McCabe, Mariah Sol Jewelry Designers, Phyllis Rennie, Allyson Urie, Verve Vertu artists, Woolf Tree Designs, and The Watercolor Group.

Rancier said The Gathering Place will continue its Second Saturday Art Market throughout the year.

“Our big push will be to hang an art show for the fourth Friday of the month. The hope is that our first show will be in September,” she said. “Our first exhibit will be titled ‘People’ and we invite artists in all genres to apply as long as their work reflects that theme. We hope for the widest representation possible.”

Jurors will decide which work will be exhibited. Those works chosen will be charged a hanging fee of $25 for the first piece and $5 for any additional piece if chosen.

“We are looking for painting, photography, glass, ceramics, jewelry, fiber, metal — representational as well as abstract. We encourage everyone to submit; student artists are welcome also,”

said Rancier.

Further information on the art market may be found by visiting gatheringplacecs.org or the organization’s

Facebook page.

The Gathering Place is a new community arts and education center that celebrates inclusive partnerships, creativity, education and the arts in Clarks Summit and the Abingtons. The first floor of the former Clarks Summit firehouse has been transformed into the main location for the Community Classroom’s popular sessions, and a venue for local artists and community groups.