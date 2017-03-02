Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Waverly United Methodist church members and volunteers worked hard on last year’s garden.

The Waverly United Methodist Church is getting ready for the second year of the community garden after a very successful first year.

The church, at 105 Church St. in Waverly Township, is hosting a free country-themed chicken-and-biscuit dinner on Friday March 3, starting at 6 p.m. Donations will be accepted to support the community garden. The fresh produce benefits local food banks and shelters as well as senior centers. Chuck, the Waverly congregation’s giant friendly chicken, will pose for photos. There will be door prizes.

The menu includes chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, peas, beverages and dessert.

“The community garden was amazing and very successful,” said Beth Kostelnik a church member who helps with the garden. “People came to the garden and interacted with each other. Vegetables were harvested well into October. They were organically grown with no chemicals used. Everyone who helped with the garden added their hand prints to a sign for the garden. The hands were turned into butterflies, lady bugs and birds. I have a therapy service dog named Story. Everyone loves her. She put her footprint on the sign.”

The garden produced several kinds of tomatoes, beans, zucchini, squash, peppers, eggplant among other vegetables.

“We are a fairly small congregation and knew that we would be the primary leaders and doers the first year,” said pastor Michelle Whitlock. “We trusted in the vision God gave us for the community. We knew it’d take time for the community to catch the vison but it’s happening. We truly believe this is a mission of the community and the congregation is just spreading the vision. It is exciting to see the vision catch around town.”

Children from the Waverly Community House’s Comm Kids after-school program came and got involved in the project. They helped with weeding and harvesting. They also made scarecrows for the garden.

“We have continued to do things with the kids during the year and hope to involve them in the garden even more this year,” Whitlock said.

“We were thrilled with the response we received from the community and learned a lot in the first year,” Whitlock said. “We are looking to include more volunteers and improve our distribution system this year.”

“We have partnered with the Waverly Baptist Church to improve our capabilities for growing and harvesting,” said church leader Ron Hackman. “There seems to be much community support for the garden project and we anticipate building on last year’s success.

“We plan to provide training and mentoring for those with less gardening experience. All ages are welcome. The goal is to have people sign up for a week or more of watering, weeding or harvesting as their schedule allows,” Whitlock said.

This year produce will be handed out at the church after services on Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon at no cost. There will be a farm stand display outside the church for people to stop by and pick up the produce.

“The Waverly Community House has offered us the use of their greenhouse,” Kostelnik said. “In the future, we would like to use that to start the produce from seeds. That’d save us a lot of money.”

Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the garden is welcome to sign up on the Garden’s Facebook page: facebook.com/waverlygarden. Additional details will also be available by calling Waverly United Methodist Church.