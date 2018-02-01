Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Alexa Bolock of Waverly, a first-year medical student at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, helped to organize the school’s first Super Science Saturday for Girls, a free event for local seventh- and eighth-grade girls to sample a wide array of scientific disciplines. The event is slated for Saturday, Feb. 10 at the School of Medicine.

The science-filled day, created specifically to provide girls visibility and engagement with women in the fields of medicine, healthcare, public health and the sciences, begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at 1:30 p.m.

Participants will rotate through learning stations centered around topics like physical exams, chemical interactions, heart physiology, brain anatomy, radiology, perfume chemistry and more. The girls will get to interact with each other and women doctors, researchers, medical students, graduate students and other professionals in healthcare throughout the day. There will be a wrap up session with a question-and-answer session over the lunch hour. Pizza will be provided or participants can bring their own lunch.

The event is hosted by Geisinger Commonwealth’s American Medical Women’s Association (AMWA) chapter; Regional Education Academy for Careers in Health - Higher Education Initiative (REACH-HEI); and Center of Excellence (COE) for Diversity and Inclusion.