From left: Bonnie Russell (“Miss Bonnie”,) Joan Manze (“Miss Joan”,) Suzanne Gilpin (“Miss Suzi”) and Laura Goble (“Miss Laura”).

It is the early 1950s in Clarks Summit. The Comerford Theatre showed movies. The Clark Motor Co. was in the building where McDonalds corporate office is now located. The building that now has the Sports Page as one of its tenants once housed Jack’s Barbershop and David Pharmacy. And Joan’s Dance Studio,now at 206 Depot St., first began offering dance classes.

When you walk into the studio today it’s like walking in to a museum. Photos of past and current students hang on the wall. And there is a photo of Joan Manze, the owner, playing the violin at the age of 4. There are many photos of her dancing.

She was born in London England and began dancing at the age of 2½. She trained with the British Ballet Organization, obtaining her first ballet diplomas at the age of 6. Manze continued dancing with the Royal Academy of Dancing, Royal Schools of Music for Piano and Saint John’s School of Elocution and Dramatic Arts and Modeling.

The original Joan’s Dance Studio was opened in Newcastle, England before she came to the United States with her family in 1949.

“I have been teaching dance in Clarks Summit for 60 years,” said Manze, known universally as “Miss Joan,” owner, teacher and choreographer who, at the age of 86, still teaches. “I started teaching in Clarks Summit at the VFW in 1950 and at the Abington Women’s Club. I stayed there a few years. I taught at West Grove St. and also at my home. I have been teaching at this location since 1997.”

The studio offers classes for children age 3 to adult. Manze also teaches piano. On a recent night, 3-year-old girls were learning ballet steps using feather dusters. They later changed into tap shoes and were using pillows to learn tap steps.

“I started dancing here with Joan when I was a little kid” said teacher Suzanne Gilpin. “I started in 1962 and continued off and on while I went to nursing school and had children. Joan taught me everything I needed to know to become certified as a dance teacher. My daughters danced here and now my daughter Laura Goble teaches here. It is fun to watch little ones dance.”

“I stay in touch with all my former students,” said Manze. “I have six certified teachers in New York that danced here. Others have become members of companies, entered dance college and other fields of endeavors.”

“I and my sisters danced here,” said Rebecca Twombly. “My daughter Vashti, who is 3½, dances here. This is her first year and she takes ballet and tap. I was in high school when l wanted to learn ballet and tap. When I was looking for a class for my daughter, I looked here first. I liked how Joan teaches and the small groups and the individual attention.”

“I started dancing here when I was in the first grade,” said Lily Watsell who is now in 9th grade at Abington Heights. “I take ballet, tap and point. It is fun doing something other than sports. Dance is like sports in that it is athletic. “

“Little girls always want to dance,” said Susan Watsell mother of Lily. “When I was looking for a dance studio the classes were smaller here.”

“I love teaching the children,” said Manza. “Everyone learns differently. Dancing helps them out in life.”