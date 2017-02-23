Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Last week, Molly Philbin took me and her husband Dave on a drive around Clarks Summit. We were doing a survey of the “outfalls” in the borough. Outfalls are places where the borough’s creeks and streams move in and out of the ground through piping under streets and other infrastructure. We were looking at these outfalls as potential beachheads for the reforestation of some Clarks Summit neighborhoods. I had asked Mrs. Philbin, the new president of the Clarks Summit Shade Tree Commission to provide a testimonial as a guest column. We discussed her article, but I had no idea that no photo would be necessary. Thanks to Mrs. Philbin’s writing, I now have several pictures of Clarks Summit in the generation that preceded my boyhood.

The trees in the Clarks Summit neighborhood of my youth enriched my childhood and played an important role in the development of my character. They triggered my imagination to envision the land as it must have looked when Native Americans hunted and gathered in the woods. Nowhere was this vision more evident than during our hikes through Jermyn’s woods. We explored the terrain for hours, foraged for wild berries, and plucked plums, apples and pears from the orchards along its perimeters. We crossed over the hot, sun-drenched, pumpkin patch to the woods of Ackerly. There, we waded in the creek and swung from the vines that hung from the trees along its banks until the day was done. On less adventurous days, we caught crayfish in the tree-cooled creek behind the current administration building, or rode bikes under street-tree canopies. Beneath their branches, we watched for buds in spring and sought shade in summer. In fall, they dazzled us with color and roared with the winds from the tail ends of hurricanes. Ah, but in winter in a show of strength, their great height and magnificent frames dominated our horizon and penetrated our souls. When we weren’t hiking or biking, we held powwows within the tall stand of pines on Huston. The flickering sunlight that filtered through the needles inspired us to tell stories of adventure, love, and romance. Looking back across the decades, I realize now that I had been delighted by the sights and sounds of the birds, squirrels and insects that lived in the trees. Their joyful antics beckoned me to the great outdoors. Today, I am still called to nature. But, when I walk I miss many of the felled trees of my childhood and watch others grow old or diseased, or simply left to stand alone. They inspire me with a new vision, not one that hungers for the past, but one that looks to a future, a future made up of small urban forests, tree-lined streets and stands of pines that create an outdoors worthy of our grandchildren. This vision is motivated not only by my deep love of trees, but from an understanding that trees play a critical role in the balance of nature and human behavior. Trees reduce storm water runoff and its associated cost, pollution, erosion, and the ever increasing heat index. They whisper truths that move us to drive more slowly, to stay calm, and to accelerate healing. We should listen to the trees. We, and our planet, would be happier and healthier for it. As president of the Clark Summit Shade Tree Commission, I am privileged to work with a body of like-minded individuals and a supportive administration and borough council. We are dedicated to increasing our tree canopy. We want to help our fellow residents to work with us. So, we have arranged a sale of a wide variety of high quality, good-sized, low-cost, easy-to-handle, bareroot trees.

To order, call Molly Philbin at 570-586-4596 by February 28.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.