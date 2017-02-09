Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Showing off their art work are senior center members, from left, seated: Catherine Stemphoski, Cathy Rchowski, Victoria Dougherty and Diane Stryweski. Instructor Marylou Chibirka is on the floor. Back row: Dawn Brock, M.J. Igoe, Margie Brown, Alice Kman and Gennie Rosenkrans.

Senior citizens are always encouraged to say active and one place where they can engage in all types of activities is at the Abington Senior Center, at 1151 Winola Road in Clarks Summit.

According to “A Brief History of the Abington Senior Center,” written by Angeline “Angie” Kochis (who served as secretary of the center from 1991 to 1999), plans for opening a senior center in the Abingtons got started in 1989 when the Clarks Summit Borough Council approved the idea.

The senior center at first conducted the programs at the Clarks Summit Presbyterian Church. After considering many locations, the Abington Joint Recreation Board leased more than an acre of land on Winola Road in August, 1992. Ground was broken for the new center on Oct. 23, 1993. An addition to the building, was added in 1999.

The center is managed by Telespond and Senior Services Inc. and open to those 55 and older. Dues are $20 a year, which runs from July to June. Lunch is served daily through Meals on Wheels and costs $2 for members and $4.50 for guests. Currently there are 630 members.

Programs such as exercise classes, bingo, needle craft, bridge and pinochle, discussion groups, yoga and oil painting are offered. Some activities charge a fee. There are blood pressure screenings the first Wednesday of every month.

Speakers are brought in to discuss such topics as estate planning, Medicare, health issues and anything pertaining to senior citizens. Trips are held throughout the year, as well as parties and special events.

“I teach knitting and crocheting classes,” member Bertha Baranowski said. “All the yarn and needles we use are donated. We make hats, scarves and mittens every year and then donate them to underprivileged children. We also do a raffle and raffle off afghans that we make. I have painted with oils before and now I am painting with watercolors. Everyone here welcomes you with open arms and love, which is the whole essence of the place. The location is very good and the center keeps you busy. The fellowship is wonderful and it is so important for a person to get out of the house.”

“A site council is voted in June. People can come off the council and then go back on,” said site manager Debbie Molinaro. “The council helps to vote on anything to do with the senior center but Telespond gets the final say.”

“The people at the center designated me as the hugger,” said member Colene Gleason. “I play cards, exercise, ride the exercise bike, use the treadmill and have lunch. The center is a family-friendly place and is a home away from home. The staff are very helpful. I come almost every day.”

“This is a fabulous, busy and happy place,” said Molinaro. “When someone loses a spouse and they come here, it gives them a reason to live.”

“The center has a great group of people,” said Adele Bianchi assistant office manager. “They are interacting with each other and not just sitting at home watching television. It gets them out of the house. It is a social place where people talk to each other and have lunch together. A gentleman said to me that he lost his wife and started coming here. He told me the senior center saved his life.”

The center is funded in part under contract with the PA Department of Aging and the Lackawanna County Board of Commissioners through the Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging. Mary O’Donnell is the director of Telespond Senior Services.