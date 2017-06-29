Article Tools Font size – + Share This

A visitor to Pallman Farms helps out with picking strawberries.

You can make a pie or perhaps jam or jelly out of Pallman Farms’ strawberries. The berries can be added to cereal or enjoy eating them out of your hand.

The farm, at 1511 Summit Lake Road in Clarks Summit, started 28 years ago with only one acre. There was a small roadside stand to sell the berries. Today, of the farm’s 128 acres, 12 are devoted to strawberries.

The strawberry season lasts about three weeks depending on the weather. Hundreds descend on the farm during picking season. Pails are sold at the farm or you can bring your own containers.

Berries do not like excessive heat. A temperature of 75 to 80 degrees is just right with cooler evenings. This season got a late start with May being a wet month with lack of sunshine.

The farm also sells turkeys and capons for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The farm first got its start in the 1800s as a poultry/capon operation. (The original farm is where Metropolitan Life is now located on the Morgan Highway.) It was operated by Willard Edgar (W.E.) and Ruth Margaret Pallman. The farm later moved to Shady Lane Road. Years later that property would be sold when the Pennsylvania Turnpike came through.

The farm then moved to its current location. The second generation to work the farm was Arthur (Dutch) and Leona Pallman. They had three sons: Richard, who is now retired, and twins Bruce and Brian, who still work at the farm. Today, the farm is owned by the fourth generation, Craig Pallman and his cousin Douglas Pallman.

“The older generation would pick a big volume like 30 pounds or more. They would freeze them and also make jam and preserves,” said Craig Pallman. “Some still do that, but now it is for the kids. They come and see the farm, have a tractor ride, pick berries, have a picnic and see the turkeys.”

The farm has a concession stand where hot dogs, popcorn, soft pretzels, water, soda and strawberry splash smoothies are sold.

“I love working here and the people are so nice,” said Caroline Ames, a member of the strawberry crew who will be a junior at Abington Heights. She is one of several students who work at the farm. “It is a lot of fun.”

“We have people come to the farm from a 45-mile radius. They come from as far as Waymart and Towanda,” Craig Pallman said. “We see a lot of the same faces year after year and our customers are loyal. There are not as many as ‘you-pick’ operations and not many are as big as ours.”

“This is a summer tradition for us. We love to pick the strawberries,” said customer Elizabeth Scheland of Old Forge, who was picking with her daughters. “We picked about 5 pounds today and will go home and make a strawberry chiffon pie.”

“The berries are so fresh,” said Brielle Scheland, who is 12. ” This is a perfect time of year.”

“You get to pick the strawberries,” said 6-year-old Braylin Scheland. “I like them.”

“I learned good work ethics growing up on the farm,” said Pallman. “This job is seven days a week and 24 hours a day. It’s rewarding growing the strawberries and seeing the satisfaction on the customers’ faces. That is what makes us do this year after year. It is a reason to get out of bed every morning.”