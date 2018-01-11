Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Danielle Fleming, founder and CEO of NOTE Fragrances, is slated to speak before the Women’s Club meeting in April.

Dwight D. Eisenhower was president and Richard Nixon was vice president. “American Bandstand” made its debut and Wham-O released the first frisbee. The Milwaukee Braves won the World Series and the Detroit Lions were NFL champions. The year was 1957 when the Comm-Unity Club came into being and has been going for 60 years.

The late Marge Black and several other women formed the group and had a contest to select a name for the group. Black came up with the name Waverly Women’s Club.

In those days the club officers were referred to in the records by their husbands’ name. The first president was Mrs. Thomas Hopkins, followed by Mrs. Thomas Shuptar then and Mrs. Bernard Bergman.

“I joined the club in 1969 and stayed until 1980,” said current president Mary Price. She also served as president two other times. “I rejoined the club in 1997. I’ve been a member the second longest of all the members. As president, I oversee the whole function of the club. I enjoy going to the luncheons.”

The club participates in several fundraisers throughout the year. During Halloween and Easter club members donate candy so that bags can be made. The bags of candy are then delivered to the Boys and Girls Club. During the Christmas season, club members choose a tag from the giving tree and purchase the item. All of the items donated are then delivered to three needy families in the area. A meal is also prepared for the Ronald McDonald House.

“I joined in the 1970s,” said Andrea Jones club member. “I like to play mahjong and go to the luncheons and parties. People in the club have lots of different personalities but they are a wonderful group of ladies. Sometimes members move away and we get new members. We form friendships with people in the club.”

In addition to mahjong, the club offers gardening, arts and crafts, bridge couple pinochle, book club, luncheon gourmet and dining out.

In the past, the club held hoagie sales and spaghetti dinners to raise money for the club. They also had an art auction at the Waverly Community House and fashion shows. There was also a gourmet group with at least six hostesses where members went to other peoples homes to enjoy a meal.

Club dues for the year are $30 with a percentage used for club functions and another percentage going to charities.

The club also holds a wine and cheese event and a holiday dinner.

Throughout the year programs are held at the Waverly Community House on the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. Board meetings are held a half hour before the regular meeting. Refreshments are served. Meetings are not held in January or February.

The meetings scheduled through May include:

• March 20 Katharine Schkloven owner of Spirited Art in Dickson City will give a presentation on what her studio offers;

• April 17 Danielle Fleming of Note Fragrancers will give a presentation on her company/store; and

• May 15 Installation dinner

The board members for 2017-2018, in addition to Price, are vice president Sonia Wysochanski, treasurer Janet Dobson, recording secretary Grace Pricci and corresponding secretary Amy Lynott.

“I am the longest continuous member,” said Janet Dobson. “I joined the club in 1974. We all had young children then and we formed a moms and tots group. The club builds friendships and camaraderie. I have formed some really close friendships over the years.”

“The Comm-Unity club brings the community together,” said Price. “People enjoy being together and having a good time.”