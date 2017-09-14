Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The 25th Hook O’Malley 5K Run/Walk Against Cancer, in memory of Paul “Hook” O’Malley, was held recently at McDade Park.

From left: Jim Moran; Matt O’Malley; Matthew Korley, third place overall male, 20:20; Joseph Cardillo, second place overall male, 19:58; Kevin Fowler, first place overall male, 19:45; Tiffany Leventhal, first place overall female, 21:20; Rachel Korty, second place overall female, 21:57; Rebecca Jones, third place overall female, 23:28; Patrick O’Malley; Mary O’Malley Ruddy; Debbie Delacruz; Vincent O’Malley, kids’ race winner; and Patrick Mark O’Malley II.