Eagle Cleaners in Clarks Summit is celebrating its 20th anniversary in business.

The company supports local charities including Toys for Tots, Marley’s Mission, Susan G. Komen Foundation and MDA.

“Our mission,” said owner Buddy Croft, “is to give an exceptional customer experience in every place we communicate with our customers, be that in the store, around town, or online.”

For more information, visit eaglecleanerspa.com.

From left: Clyde, Jody, Kathy, and Buddy Croft.