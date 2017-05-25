Article Tools Font size – + Share This

The Vocal Studio of Jessica Hitchcock will hold its 10th anniversary student recital on Saturday, June 3, at 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit.

The Clarks Summit studio’s voice and piano students will perform songs from classical composers to contemporary Broadway. Admission is free.

Performers will include: Sarah Hankee and Katie Gilhooley, voice and piano; Patty Mayo, Michele Malewicz and Tori Munley, voice; Marai Castellanos, piano; and Leelah Farrell, piano.

“This recital is extra-special, since it has been 10 years since my first student walked through the door,” Hitchcock said. In addition to owning and running the studio, she also performs as a soprano soloist at events around the area. She also is soprano section leader and soloist for St. Stephen’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral in Wilkes-Barre and The Choral Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania. She resides in Dunmore with her husband, Adam, and their daughter, Rachel.

Hitchcock said the anniversary recital program will feature a sampling of approximately 20 students who study at the studio, which is based in Clarks Summit but includes students who reside all over Lackawanna and Luzerne County.

“We have grown a lot in the last 10 years, from having between one to five students the first year into a thriving, active studio,” she said.

She noted that her students perform in two student recitals a year and perform throughout the community. Several have gone through the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) District, Regional and State festivals, been finalists in vocal competitions and have been the leads in their school plays.

“The studio has taught every female lead in Abington Heights musicals since 2008, except for 2016,” Hitchcock said. “In 2012 we had both Marias in the double cast of ‘The Sound of Music’.”

She added that alumni have gone on to professional performing careers and careers in teaching music. The teacher has no doubt that encouraging her students to perform in public helps to create those success stories.

“Recitals teach musicianship, responsibility and poise that is not only beneficial for a career in music, but life in general. Even students who have gone into fields other than music have emphasized how much the recitals have helped prepare them for college and their future careers. Also, students who perform regularly in recitals tend to come to lessons more regularly, display a strong work ethic and make quick progress,” she said.

Of course, she added that the shows are good entertainment for the audience — and great personal satisfaction for the teacher.

“There is nothing better than hearing my students improve from week to week,” she said. “I have had some students for as long as five, six, even nine years, and the progress we have made in that time is wonderful to hear.”

As for the future, Hitchcock said she hopes for the studio to bring in more students, have bigger recitals and participate in more community events.

“We’re hoping to continue to grow.” she said.

For further information on the recital, call 570-575-0408 or visit the studio’s Facebook page.