Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Rippon celebrates after his performance in the men's single free skating at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Rippon pushes past bullying, self doubt

Adam Rippon stood 4 feet tall when he was in the third and fourth grade in Clarks Green, making him an easy target for bullies. He started to skate when he was 10 and found a creative outlet for his energy, but he had no role models to show him how to act or talk or fight back when he was taunted.

“Being a small gay kid from the middle of nowhere, Pennsylvania, is a hard way to grow up,” he said.

Rippon tried to change his mannerisms to be “normal,” but he couldn’t pretend to be something he was not. Skating was his refuge. “I finally found something that was made for somebody like me and that I loved to do,” he said. Despondent and feeling depressed after he didn’t make the U.S. team for the 2014 Sochi Olympics, Rippon nearly quit the sport.

“For a really long time I’d look in the mirror and I wouldn’t know who was looking back at me and I wouldn’t really like who was looking back at me, and it took me a really long time to own who I was,” he said. “And when I was able to own who I was, that’s when I had my most success.”

Rippon, 28, came out publicly as gay in late 2015. He had already come out to his parents and five siblings, one at a time. “It was so liberating for me,” said Rippon, who won the U.S. championship in 2016, “and I saw that my skating could be something greater than just for me. That’s what reinvigorated my passion for doing what I love to do.”

Rippon, who trains at The Rinks-Lakewood Ice in the Los Angeles area, is an artist in a sport that loves quadruple jumps and undervalues musicality and pure skating. That emphasis almost cost him one of three U.S. men’s singles berths at the Pyeongchang Olympics after he committed several errors in his free-skate program at the U.S. championships. He endured some nervous moments until the selection committee chose him.

“I had a moment where I said, ‘You know what, I’m so grateful that no matter what, I continued to skate because I am a stronger person and I’m a lot braver than I thought I ever could be,’ “ he said.

Now, he can further define his career at the Olympics. “This is what I’ve been working for my whole life,” he said. “I’m thrilled.”

Article and photo courtesy of The Times-Tribune.