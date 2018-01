Article Tools Font size – + Share This



NEW FOP BOARD NAMED

The Northeastern Lodge No. 63 of the Fraternal Order of Police has announced the executive board and the Trustees for 2018. From left, seated: conductor Michael Petronchak Jr., second vice president Ken West, president James Gray, first vice president Harold A. Nudelman and chaplain David Repchick. Second row: trustee James Szewczyk, trustee Paul Lukas; sergeant-at-arms Robert Stulack, recording secretary Angelo Rudolfi, financial secretary Lee Rowan, trustee Robert Reimiller, trustee Scott Carney, trustee Seth Hendershot, trustee Don Bishop, trustee Doug Sheaffer and treasurer Robert Roberts.