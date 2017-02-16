Article Tools Font size – + Share This



FESTIVAL OF ICE 2017 Map Key

1Man of La Mancha, La Tonalteca, 821 Northern Blvd.

2Mary Poppins, Hampton Inn, 890 Northern Blvd.

3Annie, Penn East Federal Credit Union, 1070 Northern Blvd.

4 Jekyll & Hyde, Peoples Security Bank & Trust, 1100 Northern Blvd.

5 Grease, Kost Tire, 925 S. State St.

6Mamma Mia, Colarusso’s Cafe, 100 E. Grove St.

7My Fair Lady, FNCB, 269 E. Grove St

8 The Sound of Music, The Church of St Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road

9Beauty & the Beast, Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St.

10Hairspray, Sanderson State Street Salon, 509 S. State St.

11South Pacific, Golden Coast, 535 S. State St.

12Broadway Marquee, Crystal Cabin Fever, Village Square 500 block of South State Street.*

13Hamilton, Citizens Savings Bank, 500 S. State St.

14Hair, Clel’s Place, 120 Barrett St.

15Cats, Everything Natural, 426 S. State St.

16Guys & Dolls, The Pines Senior Living, 400 block of South State Street.*

17Hello, Dolly!, Judge Julia Munley for Lackawanna County, 400 block of South State St.*

18Wicked, Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St.

1942nd Street, O’Boyle Real Estate, 412 S. State St.

20Shrek the Musical, Fenton Insurance, 410 S. State St.

21Godspell, Our Lady of Snows Church, 301 S. State St.

22Jesus Christ Superstar, First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, 300 School St.

23Jersey Boys, The Jewelry Room, 336 S. State St.

24Fiddler on the Roof, Classic Properties, 324 S. State St.

25Oklahoma, Caregivers America, 300 block of South State St.*

26 Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Crossroads Church, 312 S. State St.

27The Lion King, Rogan Law, clocktower area of South State Street*

28The Producers, Clarks Summit Borough, 304 S. State St.

29Cabaret, Renewal by Anderson of Northeast PA, 300 block of South State St.*

30The Music Man, The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St.

31 Cinderella’s Slipper Slide, Toyota of Scranton, 300 block of South State St.*

32Newsies, The Abington Journal, 211 S. State St.

33 Broadway dressing room, MetLife, clocktower area of South State St.*

34Charlie & the Chocolate Factory, Jennings Calvey Funeral & Cremation Service, 111 Colburn Ave.

35Rent, Sprint Print Inc., 100 block of S. State St.*

36 Broadway masks, State Street Grill, 114 S. State St.

37Waitress, Rosario’s Pizzeria & Ristorante, 100 Highland Ave.

38

The Radio City Rockettes, Frontier

Communications, 108 N. State St.

39 Aladdin, PS Bank, 100 Old Lackawanna Trail.

40West Side Story

, Gerrity’s Market, 100 Old

Lackawanna Trail.

41Chicago

, State Farm Thomas Agency, 411 N.

State St.

42Phantom of the Opera, Peoples Security Bank & Trust, 494 Gravel Pond Road.

43A Chorus Line

, Cawley, Johnson, and Sanders,

P.C, 1310 Lackawanna Trail.

44Fosse, MetLife, 1028 Morgan Highway.

45Les Miserables

, First National Bank, 125 N.

State St.

46

“Ice” Bill, Toyota of Scranton, 300 block of S.

State Street.*

47 Rock of Ages

, Duffy’s Coffee House, 306

S. State St.

48Pippin, Broadway Scranton, 300 block of South State Street.*

49The King & I, Krispy Kreme, 831 Northern Blvd.

50Mame, (no dot on the map) The Wright Center, 300 block of South State Street.*

*Sponsor business not located at this address